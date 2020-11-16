George Hugh Casey III

Aug 22, 1938 - Oct 26, 2020

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of George Hugh Casey III on Monday, October 26 at his home at the age of 82. He was surrounded by his wife Nancy, his children Kerry (Ron), George (Frances) and Deborah (Keith) and his grandchildren Madeleine (Matthew), Sheridan, Keith Patrick, Mary Margaret, Amelia, Georgina and Catherine. He is also survived by his brothers Kevin and Robert Casey and his sister Maureen Prindiville along with his many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father George and mother, Dorothy. George was born in San Francisco and graduated from St. Ignatius High School and the University of San Francisco.

Along with a distinguish career as a NASDAQ market maker, George had many interests, but his greatest happiness was being with his family and friends. He was an extremely proud and active grandfather. He also enjoyed meeting people, engaging in a hearty discussion and encouraging hope. George was an energetic citizen of his country and community. He will be deeply missed by the many that knew him. A small service was held for family and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to St. Jude Hospital of Fullerton and VITAS Hospice of Orange County.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store