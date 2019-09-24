San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
George Kiesel Obituary
George Thomas Kiesel

December 31, 1945 - September 16, 2019

George Thomas Kiesel Sr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019, doing what he loved.

A fourth generation San Franciscan, George was born on December 31, 1945 to George and Mary Kiesel. George is survived by his beloved wife of fifty-one years, Charlotte, their children George Jr. (Erin), Bob, & Katie (Bill), and their six grandchildren Grace, Nicholas (Kiesel), Nicholas (Page), Thomas, Caroline, and Jacob. In addition, he is survived by his brother Art and sister Barbara. He attended St. Emydius Grammar School, Archbishop Riordan High School, San Francisco State University and received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. George served in the U.S. Air Force as a member of a flight crew making twenty-two trips to Vietnam. George's greatest joys were spending time with family, most importantly he cherished the time spent with his grandchildren. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, craftsman, and an incredible cook. George had a tremendous gift for making people laugh.

George was a member of Order of Malta and served on multiple boards including Mount St. Joseph-St. Elizabeth, Seton Medical Center, and St. Patrick's Seminary.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11am at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 1712 Hillside Drive in Burlingame, California. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Order of Malta Oakland Clinic and Riordan High School.




Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 25, 2019
