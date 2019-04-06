George R. Leishman March 14, 1927 - March 28, 2019 George Robert Leishman passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019, at Angel Haven in San Mateo. He was a Bay Area native, born and raised in San Francisco before eventually settling in San Mateo. In his childhood, when he wasn't in school, working as a butcher clerk or delivering newspapers, George enjoyed playing baseball for the SF Rec Department.



George was a WWII and Korean War veteran who proudly served his country. After returning from the Korean War, George met his wife Phyllis Stockey in 1953. George and Phyllis were partners in life for 47 years. They greatly enjoyed summers at their cabin in Boulder Creek with their family, roaming the open road in their RV, and taking family vacations to Maui with their children and grandchildren. In 2001, George's beloved wife passed away.



In late 2001, George became friends with widow Linda Brown, and together their companionship was healing for both. George and Linda traveled to many countries together, greatly enjoyed dancing, and were devoted Bridge players.



George was a compassionate, hard working man who would do anything for his family. He enjoyed sports, particularly golf, and could almost always be found watching a John Wayne movie or reading a good book in the late afternoon. His drive and dedication to keep moving forward stayed with him until the very end, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



George is preceded in death by his father, Jack, his mother, Edna, his brother, Jack, and his wife, Phyllis. He is survived by his daughter, Ann, his son, George Jr. (Janet), his daughter, Kathleen, his daughter, Sharon (Greg), his sister, Virginia (Robert), his grandchildren, Sarah, Kristin, Stephanie, Kelly, Leah, Amy, Kurt and Matthew and their spouses, his ten great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank Mission Hospice medical providers and staff and the care providers at Angel Haven of San Mateo for their excellent care.



Services for George Robert Leishman will be held at 11:00am at Skylawn Memorial Park in San Mateo on April 20, 2019. Reception to follow at the San Mateo Elks Lodge. In lieu of flowers, friends and family may donate to Mission Hospice.

For an extended obituary and biography, please visit the Skylawn Memorial Park website at www.skylawnmemorialpark.com.

