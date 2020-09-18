George Leung

George H. Leung

June 30, 1928 - September 14, 2020

George H Leung passed away peacefully at the age of 92 of complications due to lung cancer. George will be remembered as a loving husband to his wife Annette of 69 years, loving and devoted father to four children, Gary (Lola), Galen (Jenny), Gayla (George), Gale (Mike), loving grandfather to nine grandchildren, Sandy (Dennis), Serena (Alex), Jordan, Traci, Eric, Ryan, Alex (Taylor), Jasmine (Austin), Stephanie and three great grandchildren Mason, Natalie, and Casey. He is also survived by older brother Lincoln, older sister Vicky Chang, many nieces and nephews, and predeceased by sisters Laura Lew and Florence Leong.

George will be remembered as a hard-working son, a loving husband, a fun loving and devoted father, grandfather and great grandfather, but most of all, for his enigmatic dimpled smile and his kindness. It is our hope that his life touched yours in some way that inspired you to be your best and pass it forward.



Private services were held at Olivet mortuary on Sunday, September 20th. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made in memory of George H Leung to Department of Oncology, UCSF School of Medicine, 505 Parnassus Ave., SF, CA 94122. A memorial and celebration of life will be announced at a later date after the end of the pandemic.









