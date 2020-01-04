|
George P. McGrath
October 21, 1953 – December 7, 2019On December 7, 2019, George Patrick McGrath, 66, passed away from an unforeseen sudden heart attack. He was an amazing person, devoted husband, father, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to so many. George lived in Danville, CA for 30 years. Upon his recent retirement he and his wife, Patricia, moved to Issaquah, WA and Peoria, AZ.
Originally from Houghton in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, George moved to southern Michigan as a young man and graduated Magna cum Laude from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, MI. This is where he met the love of his life, Pat, and thus their life journey began on June 23, 1979 in Battle Creek, MI. George was the oldest of 6 children and a wonderful role model for his younger siblings. In 1992 George and Pat welcomed their loved daughter, Morgan, into their lives and their family was complete.
George was a seasoned, successful businessman working 30 years in the environmental service industry. He moved into various executive positions at: Recology in San Francisco, CA (1995 to 2017); and previously at Chemical Waste Management in San Francisco, CA; Southern Pacific Transportation Company in San Francisco, CA; Alter Company in Davenport, IA/Minneapolis, MN; and Magnimet Corporation in Monroe, MI. George reached the pinnacle of his career as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Recology. At the time of his retirement he also served on the Recology Board of Directors. George accomplished many successes for the companies for which he worked, always wanting the best for the company and the people with whom he worked.
George was a respected businessman, but more importantly, he was a respected man and a mentor to many. He loved a good time and family gatherings were more fun when he was there. He loved to tell jokes, had a great sense of humor and a positive attitude even in the most difficult times in life. George had fortitude when life called upon him to be strong. After his retirement George enjoyed traveling both in the United States and abroad. He, Pat and Morgan made wonderful memories of great times together on their trips. George too was a generous man and was always willing to help others. Qualities of love, laughter, generosity, a positive attitude, and strength were George McGrath.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Elba McGrath, and both his paternal and maternal grandparents.
George is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Patricia L. McGrath, and his devoted daughter, Morgan L McGrath of Bellevue, WA. He also is survived by three sisters, Susie (Chris) Duca of Cape Coral, Florida, Julie (Bob) Riolo of Appleton, Wisconsin, Michelle (Brian) Geshel, of Hubbell, Michigan, and two brothers, Tony (Laurie) McGrath of Negaunee, Michigan and Martin (Jamie) McGrath of South Haven, Michigan as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews. He was also a loved brother-in-law to Carol (Gary) McKean of Buchanan, Michigan, and Kathy (Chris) VanSingel of DeBary, Florida and was a proud uncle to several more nieces and nephews.
George McGrath's Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 440 La Gonda Way in Danville, CA at 10:30 AM. A luncheon will be held at the Blackhawk Country Club immediately following the service.
If you wish to make a donation to honor George's memory these suggestions are offered by the family: The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD) – Mailing Address: 2700 Horizon Dr., Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406 - Telephone Donation: 267-758-8645 – On-Line Donation: theAFTD.org At the top of the page choose "Donate" and you may make a credit card donation. Please be certain that you select "In Memory of . . ." and put George P. McGrath. (George's brother suffers from this disease and funds would be used to further this organization's research), or you may choose any charitable organization that you support to honor George's memory.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 5 to Jan. 16, 2020