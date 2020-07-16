George MitchellSept. 24, 1937 - July 14, 2020On Tuesday, July 14th, 2020, George Mitchell passed away at the age of 82. George's unconditional love lives on in his wife Ann. He is also survived by his 3 children, Pamela Fenech (Nick), Robert Mitchell (Kimberly) and Jennifer Flahavan (preceded by John), his grandchildren Candice Mitchell, Courtney Johnson (Daniel), Joseph Fenech, Michael Flahavan, Kevin Flahavan, Nathan Bridgette, Blake Stratford, and his newly welcomed great grandson Maddox George Johnson. His family is grateful to his caregivers, Pat and Aida, who have also become family. Each of George's family members were uniquely touched by his vibrant presence, witty sense of humor, and boundless benevolence. Through his love, hearty optimism and generosity, he taught his family what it means to show up for the ones you love with unconditional support. His laugh, the smile that lit up his eyes, and his impeccably clever sense of humor, which continued until the end, will forever color the many memories and stories of his very full life.George was born on September 24, 1937 to Marika and Mike Mitchell and grew up with his four sisters Lena, Sophia,Theodora and Athena in San Francisco. As a teenager in the Mission District, George met his future wife Ann, and they were married soon after they graduated high school. Their teenage love turned into 61 years of marriage, adventure and an ever-growing family. As a teenager, George worked at Allbright Plywood, then continued on to become a skilled carpenter as a young adult. Through hard work, creativity and determination, he started his own company, PreCut Specialities in South San Francisco, a cabinet company that would become a flourishing family business. George's determination was always fueled by his love for his wife and children and his dreams for their future. In his retirement years, George became an avid tennis player, world traveler with Ann, and fun-loving presence for his grandchildren. His greatest joy was to share the cabin that he built, in the Sierra, with family and friends. Those who love him will always be touched by the pride he had for his family, his giving spirit, and that (sometimes mischievous) George Mitchell grin. His family will celebrate his life by continuing to love and believe in each other without limits, just as he taught them.In lieu of sending flowers, please send donations to Alzheimer's Foundation of America. We plan to have a Celebration of Life when it is safe for all to attend.