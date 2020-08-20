George Mon Wong
Born in San Francisco on July 30, 1929 and peacefully passed on August 13, 2020 at the age of 91. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, son and brother. He is preceded in death by his wife Lotus Tend Wong. Is survived by daughters Kathy Wong, Christine Leong (Robert), Jolene Lee (Hanley), Lisa Chiu (Nathan), cherished grandchildren Brandon Lee, Erin Lee, Amy Chiu, Kari Leong, Megan Chiu. George was the youngest of six children and is preceded in death by parents Chuck Wong and Chew Gan Hoy; sisters Dorothy Chew, Bessie Lim, and Jessie Chin. He is survived by siblings Benton Wong and Frances Chan along with many caring nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all.
George enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, playing golf and tennis, traveling, eating hotdogs, fried rice with salted fish/chicken, roast pork, wonton, and éclairs. He was skilled with his hands, being the happiest when he was doing his hobby of woodworking, crafting various gifts for relatives and friends.
We are grateful to the caregivers at Home Sweet Home Senior Care for the loving care they provided to our father during his final years.
Donations may be made to Meals on Wheels San Francisco or a favorite charity of your choice
. Email gung.gmw1929@gmail.com may be used for online donation notifications from the charitable organization to the family.
Services will be private.