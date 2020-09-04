George Joseph Mutto Jr.October 31, 1929 – September 2, 2020George was born in San Francisco to George and Marie Mutto. He grew up in San Bruno and graduated from Serra High School where he played baseball and football. He went on to USF where he played baseball and graduated in 1951. He was a member of the Baseball Old Timers Association since 1964.George served in the U.S. Army Reserve for 17 years and attained the rank of Sergeant Major (REGG). He was in business for 68 years at the House of George in San Bruno.George married Audrey Payne on October 10, 1980. He was the proud father of Mike (Kathy), Steve (Lynn), Kevin (Mary), and Greg and step-father of Kathy Allen (Mark), Steve Payne (Colleen), Jim Payne (Audree), and Laura Gosch (Rick). He had 17 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.George enjoyed golf and extensive travel.He will be greatly missed.