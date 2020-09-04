1/1
George Mutto Jr.
1929 - 2020
George Joseph Mutto Jr.
October 31, 1929 ~ September 2, 2020
George was born in San Francisco to George and Marie Mutto. He grew up in San Bruno and graduated from Serra High School where he played baseball and football. He went on to USF where he played baseball and graduated in 1951. He was a member of the Baseball Old Timers Association since 1964.
George served in the U.S. Army Reserve for 17 years and attained the rank of Sergeant Major (REGG). He was in business for 68 years at the House of George in San Bruno.
George married Audrey Payne on October 10, 1980. He was the proud father of Mike (Kathy), Steve (Lynn), Kevin (Mary), and Greg and step-father of Kathy Allen (Mark), Steve Payne (Colleen), Jim Payne (Audree), and Laura Gosch (Rick). He had 17 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
George enjoyed golf and extensive travel. He will be greatly missed.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions attendance is limited. Private committal will take place on Wednesday September 9, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.
Condolences may be sent C/o Chapel of the Highlands, 194 Millwood Drive, Millbrae, CA 94030.
His family appreciates donations to the charity of your choice.




Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chapel of the Highlands
194 Millwood Drive
Millbrae, CA 94030
(650) 588-5116
September 5, 2020
George was a great friend. I had a lot of fun talking with him at the House of George. I'll miss seeing his envelope for the raffle tickets and dues in my mail box. My condolences to the family and may you Rest in Peace.
David Longa
Friend
