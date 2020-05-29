George Panagiotopoulos
George was born in Kiparissia in Messinia, Greece and he passed into eternal life on May 24, 2020 in San Francisco, California.
George immigrated to San Francisco with his family in 1974, at the age of 14, and lived the rest of his life in San Francisco, living near Ocean Beach where he enjoyed the strong, refreshing winds and the cold water. It was in this part of San Francisco that he started his own family, marrying his life's companion Dimitra and raising daughter Alexandra and son Antonio. George was a kind, patient, and loving father and friend to his children. He imparted wise advice and life lessons that they will carry in their hearts forever.
George was a treasure to everyone that knew him. He was humble, compassionate and selfless. He channeled this innate goodness, along with his eternal curiosity and brilliant mind, to innovate and use new technologies to empower mankind.
George received bachelors and masters degrees in Clinical Science from San Francisco State University. He worked for over 30 years in biomedical and clinical engineering. In his early career at Kaiser Permanente, George and two colleagues (who would become dear friends) pioneered web-based access to clinical data. George also worked in banking and financial systems. He led a project which created one of the first mobile banking applications anywhere. Most recently, George held multiple leadership roles in Kaiser's Permanente Clinical Technology organization where he left an indelible and lasting imprint. George's colleagues shared these thoughts when they learned of his passing: George had a positive spirit and an extreme passion for his work; he had deep expertise and was considered an expert in clinical technology; he took time to treat everyone with dignity and respect regardless of who you are, how busy you are and what else seems to be a priority.
George took an early medical retirement two years ago after receiving a devastating diagnosis.
But he was not someone to do nothing. He focused on family and friends and deepened already strong relationships. He lived for experiences, winning cooking competitions with his wife, teaching his son to sail the bay, and advising his eldest on her college and career choices. Throughout all this, he remained active in his professional life by partnering with the many healthcare IT leaders he knew to start a new telehealth and biometric data company, AdaptivMD.
George is survived by his adoring wife Dimitra, children Alexandra and Antonio, mother Magdalini, sister Alexandra, sister-in-law Angela, brothers-in-law Michele, Kosta, and Kip, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews in the San Francisco Bay Area and Greece, and countless close friends and colleagues. What a gaping hole we feel for losing such a humble, valuable, and gifted son, brother, husband, father, uncle, cousin, friend, and colleague.
A celebration of life will be held in the future.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Assumption Orthodox Monastery in Calistoga, California: https://www.paypal.com/fundraiser/charity/2206947 or Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral: https://www.annunciation.org/the-new-cathedral/donations
Live simply, give a lot, expect little.
Wise words of instruction shared to George by his father
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 29 to May 31, 2020.