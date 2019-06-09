George Powers February 24 2019 George Powers passed away on February 24 2019, after a long struggle with sarcoidosis. He was the son of Harry Alfred and Theresa Powers, and the brother of Marrion Powers Miller. George attended San Mateo High school and then Cal Berkeley. He served several years in the Army on a missile base in Alaska. After the Army he joined TWA where he was employed for many years. During his working years at TWA, he was a world traveler. He played and loved the game of tennis and was ranked in Northern California. He traveled many times to Wimbledon, the Australian French and US Opens. He traveled to Ireland to buy a dog and visited friends in England and Portugal. He continued to be a tennis enthusiast, loved the 49ers, baseball and college sports and discussed them frequently with friends all over the country.



When George retired from TWA, he lived for several years in Orinda. Then he moved to Huntington Beach and onto Village On The Green in Long Beach where he resided for more than 20 Years. He loved living there with his dogs Griffin, Tiger and Quincy. He served on the Board of Directors for many years supervising the planting and maintenance of the grounds and was known as "The Mayor". In his honor and memory, a tree has been planted complete with a bench and a plaque.



George loved his dogs, all animals, tennis and sports, gardening, bridge and cards, good friends, good times, vodka and cranberry juice, the colors red and light blue, Jeopardy, to talk and to help anyone who needed it.



He is survived by his sister Marrion and dog Tiger. Marrion thanks his many friends for the help, love and assistance given as his condition worsened. His life will be celebrated Saturday, June 15th at The Village On The Green.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary