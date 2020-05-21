George J. SullivanFebruary 27, 1930 - May 9, 2020Beloved brother and uncle, George J. Sullivan passed away peacefully May 9, 2020, at 90 years of age.
George was born to Cecelia and Frank Sullivan February 27, 1930. He grew up in the Excelsior District of San Francisco, attended Epiphany School, graduated from Sacred Heart High School, class of '48. Enlisted in the US Naval Reserve, spent 18 months in Sasabo, Japan, during the Korean conflict.
George worked as a salesman in the steel industry for 55 years starting with W. G. Gilmore Steel in San Francisco and retiring from American Metals.
George is survived by his sister and brother in-law Frances and Jim Dowd; his niece and nephews and their families: Christine and Mike Leong, Michael and Vickie Dowd, Jerry Dowd and Julie Freudenstein, Joe Dowd and Jean Sousa; and grandnieces and nephew Delaney Dowd, Brandon Dowd and Cynthia Leong.
George loved flying. As a kid he spent hours building and flying model airplanes. After returning from duty in the Navy in 1953, he acquired his pilot's license and eventually his own plane, a beautiful Swift.
He was a member of the Olympic Club for 58 years and enjoyed all the Club offered. He ran 10,000 miles on the track at the Downtown Club. He loved golf and played weekly at Lakeside, had Sunday breakfast in the Men's Grill and Friday lunch with the family or business associates. Made a hole-in-one at Tahoe. He enjoyed traveling to play golf in Scotland at St. Andrews and in Hawaii.
He also enjoyed skiing at Tahoe and Vail and riding his bicycle through the City and on the Peninsula.
George was a loving uncle who spent countless hours helping build pinewood derby cars; teaching golf; playing football; and teaching his niece and nephews what it meant to have class and to treat all people with respect and dignity, which is how he lived his life.
Special thanks to the staff at McCaffrey's Care Home: Romel, Rob, and Yoli. They provided excellent care and companionship these last years and especially this last year. In their care, he passed peacefully.
George is also survived by his oldest and dearest friends Janet and Jack Maffei and a goddaughter Margaret Ridgeway.
Donations: St. Anthony's Foundation, ANX Hospice, or charity of choice.
George was patient, kind and resilient. Rest in peace.
Burial will be private.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 21 to May 24, 2020.