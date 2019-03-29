George Gerald Thorpe December 30, 1930 - March 25, 2019 George Gerald Thorpe passed away peacefully at home, at the age of 88, Monday March 25th, 2019 with his family by his side. George was a lifelong San Franciscan, graduating from Poly High School. He is survived by his sister, Margie, his companion, Virginia, his children, Susan, Jim, Laura, Linda, as well as his grandchildren and great grandchildren. George touched everyone and was loved by all.

George served his country as an Army paratrooper. He worked in a variety of occupations including Southern Pacific Railroad and the City and County of San Francisco. He earned his black belt and became a Karate teacher. He competed in biathlons and one of his biggest accomplishments was swimming from Alcatraz to San Francisco, not once but twice. George loved spending time on his boat, named Brutus. He also had loved to fly his plane, but most recently copiloting in his son-in-law's Cessna.

Services in George's memory will be held on Saturday, April 6th at 1:00pm at St. Elizabeth's Church in South San Francisco.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary