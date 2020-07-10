1/
George Vlantis
George A. Vlantis
October 2, 1957 – July 5, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale, CA

Born George Anthony on 02 October 1957 and died peacefully in Sunnyvale, CA. on July 5, 2020 from coronary heart disease. He is survived by his brother Jim, his sister-in-law Sara, his aunt Marge Leidich, his cousins Kevin Leidich, S.J., George Simotas, Tony Simotas, the Vaheys and numerous other cousins.
George was born in San Francisco, graduated from Stuart Hall for Boys grammar school, St. Ignatius College Preparatory and Stanford University earning both a bachelor's and master's degree in electrical engineering. George was a computer software engineer at Microsoft and over the years worked at various other computer companies in Silicon Valley.

George enjoyed life; he worked hard and played hard. For fun he enjoyed playing golf, exercising at the fitness center, following local sports teams, spending time in the local library and solving crossword puzzles.

The family prefers donations to the Anthony G. and Juliette L. Vlantis Memorial Scholarship Fund at St. Ignatius College Prep., 2001 37th Avenue, SF, CA. 94116.

Private Graveside Service and Interment will take place Monday, July 20, 2020 at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Los Altos.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lima Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
1315 Hollenbeck Ave.
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
408-736-1315
