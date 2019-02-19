George Gordhamer Walker George Gordhamer Walker, a preeminent San Francisco lawyer, passed away at his home on February 15 in his wife's loving embrace.

George was born in Seattle, WA to George and Helen Walker. At age 3 the family moved to Oakland where he attended Roosevelt High School, followed by the University of CA, Berkeley and later Hastings College of Law.

Following the outbreak of World War II, George served in the Army Air Corps, piloting a B-26 Marauder on 63 missions in the European theater. His bravery earned him the honor of the Croix de Guerre, and more recently, the Legion of Honor's Chevalier medal for his participation in the liberation of France.

After his Army discharge, George excelled both academically and athletically, becoming a star basketball player for UC Berkeley and later an All-American team, earning the name "Spider" for his prowess on the court. In later years, George became an avid golfer and tennis player at SF Tennis Club and Lake Merced Country Club.

George defended hundreds of clients, from members of the Hells Angels to a Nicaraguan Bishop during the Iran Contra Affair.

His awards and affiliations were many, including his induction into the California Trial Lawyers Hall of Fame in 2009.

One of his great joys was his membership in the American Board of Criminal Lawyers, where he was a founding member and past President. Along the way, George served 3 terms as President of the California Trial Lawyers Association and was founding member of the California Attorneys of Criminal Justice. His courtroom style placed him among the elite Trial Lawyers in the country, and was at one point ranked in the top three by Harvard University.

George was a passionate advocate, true patriot, and consummate gentleman, whose memory will be deeply etched in the minds and hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Preceding George in death are his parents; his son, Dany; and his beloved wife, Anne.

He is survived by his adoring wife, Evelyn, of 19 years; his brother, Robert; grandson, Bronson; daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Service will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 12:30pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City.

Donations may be made in his memory to the SF Food Bank or a place of one's choice.







Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2019