George Zaits Obituary
George W. Zaits

April 17, 1930 - February 20, 2020

George passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020, at the age of 89. George was born in 1930 to Russian immigrant parents Walter and Irene. He is survived by his wife Maria, daughter Gabrielle, two loving grandsons, Alexander and Nicholas Funk, and son in law Marty Funk.

George attended Sacred Heart High and San Francisco City College. Worked at PG&E and CalTrans, and was a United States Airforce reservist. George took tremendous pride in his work and in helping those who worked with and for him to achieve the highest of their own potential.

He was a wonderful husband and father who loved to travel with Maria, fix things around the house, entertain with family and friends, and spend hours and hours playing with his grandsons.

Per George's request, he was celebrated privately with his family before being laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma, CA.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020
