Georgene Marie Egri (nee Peterson)
December 17, 1940 - August 1, 2019On Thursday, August 1, 2019, Georgene Marie Egri, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully in Walnut Creek, CA at age 77.
Born on December 17, 1940 in the Mission District of San Francisco, she was a proud graduate of Lowell High School, City College of San Francisco, and San Francisco State University. She met her future husband, Joe Egri, at City College, where they were active in student government. They married in 1961.
Georgene was active in the PTA at Parkmead Elementary where she developed an early ethnic studies program and regularly volunteered in the classroom. She loved holidays, none more than Halloween, when she sewed clever costumes for her children and then her grandchildren. She was also an avid self-taught cook and an enthusiastic knitter, always against the background of Big Band music. She relished being a grandmother, spending time with her grandchildren as often as possible.
Georgene worked in schools in the Acalanes Union High School District, retiring as registrar at Las Lomas High School in 2001.
She inspired her family as she fought against cancer with great determination and spirit, never losing her off-beat sense of humor.
Georgene was preceded in death by her parents, Luke and Juliette (Echeverria) Peterson. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Joseph Alex "Joe" Egri; their three daughters, Amalia (Robert Freedman), Jennifer (Dan Kowalski), and Sarah (Eric Amsden); and her four grandchildren, Miriam (14), Griffin (9), Marco (6) and Jonah (6). In addition, she is survived by her beloved sister, Charlene Vargo, and first cousin, Donald Echeverria.
Please attend a celebration of her life on Saturday, Sep. 21 at 1:30 PM at Civic Park Community Center Social Hall, 1375 Civic Dr. in Walnut Creek. In lieu of flowers, Georgene's family suggests donations to ARF Animal Rescue Foundation, 2890 Mitchell Dr., Walnut Creek, CA 94598, or to the Humane Society of your choice.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019