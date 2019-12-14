|
Georgette DerdevanisGeorgette Derdevanis passed away in God's care on December 11, 2019. She was born in San Francisco and is survived by loving brother Philip, aunts, uncle, and many cousins.
Georgette attended Abraham Lincoln High School and is a graduate of San Francisco State University with a Bachelors Degree. She had a beautiful voice and sang the lead in the musical "Oliver" for Riordan High School. At the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation she sang in the choir for many years.
She worked in accounting for various companies and as a quality assurance manager at a bio-medical start up. Her hobbies were para-gliding, cooking, and gardening.
Funeral Service at 1:30 PM on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Greek Orthodox Memorial Park, 1148 El Camino Real, Colma CA followed by interment. She will be greatly missed.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019