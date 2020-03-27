|
Georgia Baldassari Gibbs
August 29, 1935 - March 11, 2020Georgia Gibbs, born and raised in San Francisco CA, passed away peacefully with her family around her on March 11th. She is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, William Edward Gibbs, aka Billy Gibbs, predeceased by her parents, Caesar Baldassari and Lillian Mencacci Baldassari, and survived by her loving brother Caesar (Butch) Baldassari and sister-in-law, Judy Baldassari.
She was a devoted aunt to Christopher Baldassari and his wife Elizabeth, Daniel Baldassari and Lisa, and in London, Billy Mann and Pauline and Alan Horn. She was a loving great-aunt to Roman and Adam Baldassari and a loving cousin to Dennis Caselli, Mark Baldassari, Lisa Baldassari, Gail Baldassari Frost, Debbie Baldassari and predeceased by cousin Carla Grace Baldassari.
A native of San Francisco, Georgia was a proud alumni of Lowell high School class of 1953. In her youth she was an accomplished swimmer and diver and swam on the Charlie Sava championship team at Crystal Plunge.
She met her husband, Billy, in 1966 while she was living in London. They were married in Gibraltar on 9-22-67, and enjoyed a loving happy relationship throughout their years together. After their marriage they returned to San Francisco where they continued to live for many years. Georgia and Billy took pride in creating a beautiful and tranquil home living on Telegraph Hill with views of their beloved San Francisco that they never tired of.
Georgia and Billy were blessed with the many wonderful friends they made during their years together. Georgia was a treasured friend to many. In her retirement she swam at the San Mateo YMCA for many years, enjoying her dear friends in the 'lady's swim class' swimming and lunching together. They visited her recently and thanked Georgia for her friendship, "Our lives are richer, because of you."
One of her greatest joys was spending time with two generations of nephews and nieces who looked forward to visits with their Aunt Georgia.
A celebration of life event will be announced when it is safe for her family and friends to gather together again. Any who would like to make a donation in Georgia's memory may do so by making it to the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020