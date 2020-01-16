|
Georgia K. BreganteGeorgia passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Augustine (Gus) Bregante; loving mother of the late Michael Bregante; mother in law of Debbie Bregante, proud and loving Yia Yia to Jennifer (Steve) Beyers and Lisa Bregante (Geoff); and Great Yia Yia to Brayden and Rylee Beyers. Georgia was predeceased in death by her sister Tula Zervas. She is survived by her brother in law, Angelo Zervas, her nephews Anthony Zervas, Paul Caruso, Anthony Caruso and niece Gilda Tarzia. Georgia also leaves behind many cherished great nieces and lifelong friends.
Georgia was a life time resident of San Francisco. After graduating from Mission High School she worked over 40 years at Molinari Casalnuovo and Berger as a legal secretary. In her later years Georgia enjoyed working as a Procter at Hastings Law School.
Special thanks to Debbie Caruso for her care and companionship to Georgia over the past several months as well as the staff at Westborough Royale and Pathways.
Please join us in remembering Georgia on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at 11:00 am at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma. There will be a reception immediately following at Dominic's at Oyster Point, 911 Marina Blvd., South San Francisco.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 17, 2020