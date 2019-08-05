|
|
Georgia Josephine ChircopGeorgia Josephine Chircop entered eternal life peacefully on August 4, 2019, at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Reno Chircop; loving mother of Rich Sam Chircop (Wendy), Joey Chircop, Dan Chircop (Tina), and Diana Reyes (Ash); caring Grandma of Rich Daniel Chircop (Shannon), Michelle Kristine Gardener (Nathan), Melissa Marie Chircop, and Great Grandma to Kylie Gardener.
Friends are invited to visit on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 9:15am and attend a Funeral Mass at 10:00am at St. Veronica's Church, 434 Alida Way, South San Francisco. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019