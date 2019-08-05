San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Chircop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia Chircop

Add a Memory
Georgia Chircop Obituary
Georgia Josephine Chircop

Georgia Josephine Chircop entered eternal life peacefully on August 4, 2019, at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Reno Chircop; loving mother of Rich Sam Chircop (Wendy), Joey Chircop, Dan Chircop (Tina), and Diana Reyes (Ash); caring Grandma of Rich Daniel Chircop (Shannon), Michelle Kristine Gardener (Nathan), Melissa Marie Chircop, and Great Grandma to Kylie Gardener.
Friends are invited to visit on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 9:15am and attend a Funeral Mass at 10:00am at St. Veronica's Church, 434 Alida Way, South San Francisco. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.


logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now