Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Georgia "Yioula" Evangelatos

Georgia "Yioula" Evangelatos Obituary
Georgia Evangelatos

Passed away peacefully on January 27 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late Cosmos Evangelatos; loving mother of John (Manzar) and Fr. Anthony (Themmi); beloved grandmother of Nikoletta (Fr. Nicholas), Andreas, Dimitri, and Sophia.
A native of Corinth, Greece, she was preceded in death by her parents Fotios and Sophia Lazaropoulos, and 6 siblings.
Private services were held with family and friends on Friday, January 31. Donations may be made to the Annunciation Cathedral, 245 Valencia St., San Francisco, CA 94103, or Holy Trinity Church, 999 Brotherhood Way, San Francisco, CA 94132. Interment Greek Orthodox Memorial Park.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020
