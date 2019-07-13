Georgia Spanos Passed away peacefully at home, at age 91.

The youngest of three daughters of Greek immigrants James Spanos (from Argos) and Diamondo Spanos (nee Kokinos) (from Samos), Georgia follows in death her older sisters Katrina Douglas (2000) and Kaliope Fotenos (2011). She is survived by her niece and nephew, Christina and Jim Fotenos (Carol), grand nieces and nephews Andrea and Mark Wieland and Anthony Fotenos (Saori), and cousin Cali Hooper.

Georgia graduated from Commerce High and spent her entire career in retail, first at the Teen Shop, then the White House, and finally Liebes, finishing her career by working for over 20 years with American Savings on Irving Street, a block away from her home.

In the 1940s Georgia was a bobby soxer and fan of Sinatra, and had an interest in modeling, as she was pretty, stylish, and thin. She always dressed impeccably. She was raised in a family and tradition of modesty, appreciation of what one has, and never complaining. She followed these tenets throughout her life. She was a steady worker, very frugal, and self-reliant. She lived in a Sunset home which she and her mother purchased in 1954, and did all of her shopping, errands, and exercise and dance lessons on foot and by Muni, having never learned to drive. Her closest friends were her sisters and her extended family.

For the past five years, since she fractured her hip, Georgia was attended, 24/7, by caregivers at her home. The family expresses its deepest gratitude to these caregivers, Evelyn Velez, Amelia Howard, and Lydia Boyd. Lydia, in particular, was Georgia's primary caregiver, attending her at the beginning of her infirmity when she was ambulatory until the end, when Georgia was bedridden. Georgia was blessed by their loving and devoted care.

Friends are invited to a Chapel Service to be held for Georgia at the Greek Orthodox Memorial Park, 1148 El Camino Real, Colma, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Friends may gather at 11:30 a.m., to be followed by the service at noon.







Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 14, 2019