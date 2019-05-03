Home

Gerald Roscoe Bollier

July 2, 1933 - April 25, 2019

Gerald Roscoe Bollier, age 85, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019. Gerry is survived by his two brothers, five children, nine grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life Mass will be on Thursday, May 9th at 12:00PM at St. Albert the Great Church, 1095 Channing Avenue in Palo Alto. Burial with Military Honors at Golden Gate National Cemetery Chapel will follow at 2:00PM.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 5, 2019
