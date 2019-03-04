Gerald Buckley Cullinane, (Gerry, Ger) Gerald passed away peacefully on February 14, 2019 at his home in Oakland, surrounded by his family.

Gerry was born on September 13, 1924 to George and Cecilie Cullinane.

He graduated St. Ignatius High School in San Francisco, CA in 1941.

He entered the Army in 1943 enlisting with the 10th Mountain Division, 87F, training at Camp Hale, Colorado before they were sent to Italy. After several months in the Italian Campaign, he was wounded by German mortar fire. After many weeks in the hospital and rehab, he rejoined his company in the North the day the Germans surrendered in Italy. Many weeks later, he was headed to the eastern Pacific as part of the gathering of troops for the invasion of Japan. Luckily, the Pacific war ended while he was transiting the Atlantic towards the U.S. and then on to Japan.

Gerald was graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, 1949 B.S., College of Agriculture where he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity. The summer of 1942 he worked in Yosemite and environs as part of forestry research teams.

His first job after college was in the poultry industry, first in the San Joaquin Valley and later in Southern California. Missing the Bay Area, he and his family moved back to Oakland in the late 1950's, where he started a career with Crocker National Bank. He later worked for Meridian Bank before retiring.

He was an early member of the Sierra Club and a life long conservationist.

He was a member of the Strong Foundation and served on its Board.

Gerry was an active member of the 10th Mountain Division following the war and edited the Sierra Nevada chapter of the Flurry. He made five reunion trips to Italy enjoying reconnecting with his wartime friends and the Italian people he loved so much. He also wrote a memoir of his time in Italy.

Gerry was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Price Cullinane and George Harold Cullinane and his brother, Vincent Carey Cullinane.

Gerald married Carol Melinda White in 1950, who survives him. He is survived by his children Margaret (Peggy) A. Cullinane, Matthew P. Cullinane (Kit), and Catherine M. Cullinane (Renny). He is also survived by two grandchildren Jane E. Jackson and Justine A. Cullinane.

Gerry was known for his love of the outdoors. He spent many vacations hiking and backpacking in the Sierra Nevada. He instilled that love of the mountains in his children. He will also be remembered for his sense of humor and wit as well as a great story teller. He was also a lover of music particularly big band and jazz.

The Funeral Mass will be held on March 7, at 10:00 a.m., at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Piedmont. Burial will be a private. In lieu of sending flowers, the family suggests donations to The Yosemite Conservancy or The Wilderness Society.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2019