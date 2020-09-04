A truly visionary American who believed in the impact that aesthetically pleasing architecture can have in our world. I heard one recording of him on public radio, where he stated that people will want to come to work in a building that is unique, and that it doesn’t just have to be a tall , simple, bauhaus structure. Driving south on I-45 to Houston the Pennzoil building almost cries out:

“ look at me!” , which is what my brother Frank from Denver said when he visited Houston for the first time back in the 1980’s. What a tall legacy he set for the world of commercial real estate worldwide. Dominos Vobiscum ( God be with you) Gerald Hines.

Tom Miltenberger