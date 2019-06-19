Resources More Obituaries for Gerald Davalos Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gerald Davalos

Obituary Condolences Flowers Gerald C. Davalos November 7, 1938 - June 17, 2019 Devoted son, precious husband, doting father and grandfather, passed away peacefully with his wife at his side Monday June 17th.



Fourth generation San Franciscan, Gerry, owner of Ace Pharmacy, was born to Ethel Bonicina and George Davalos on November 7, 1938. Raised in the West Portal district, he attended St. Cecilia grammar school, Archbishop Riordan High School, and graduated from the University of San Francisco. He received his degree in Pharmacy from the University of Utah.



A man who loved family, lifelong friends, and people of all walks of life. He savored fine wine, gourmet food, Graffeo coffee and California art.



He was a practicing Pharmacist in San Francisco for forty nine years and owner of Ace Pharmacy since April 1, 1980. The pharmacy was open 365 days a year, most days staffed by Gerry, until 2009 when his wife forced him to close on Sundays. He retired 2014. His generosity and fair treatment to his staff was rewarded with loyalty.



Alex Keenan introduced neighbor Sallyanne O'Brien to his grammar school classmate Gerald in 1962. The couple wed in 1964. They enjoyed a most amazing loving marriage for almost 55 years. They lived in St Francis Wood their entire life, where they raised their three children.



As the 95th president of the Society of California Pioneers, organized in 1850, he was instrumental in the admission of women into its membership. He was President of the Pharmacist Society of San Francisco, Advisory Board of Community Hospice of San Francisco, past President of Noriega St. Merchants Association, Olympic Club member for over 60 years and past member of the Board of Directors, member of the Bohemian club and captain of his esteemed Jungle Camp, and member of the Pacific-Union club.



Gerry is survived by his wife Sallyanne, his three children Linda and (Wynne) Yelland, Stephen and Shelly Davalos, and Leslie and (Jeffrey) Bergholt his brother Bill and (Dianne) Davalos, Brother in Law William and (Ming) O'Brien, Seven Grandchildren Carter, Morgan, Alexandra, Isabelle, Samantha, William and Ryan, nieces, nephews and a host of life long friends.



Rosary will be held on Thursday June 20 7PM at St. Cecilia Church, 17th & Vicente. Funeral mass Friday June 21 10AM at St. Cecilia.



In Lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial be made to Archbishop Riordan High School, The University of Utah Pharmacy School or the Society of California Pioneers.

