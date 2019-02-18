Home

Gerald Brian Ingemansson

May 24, 1936- February 13, 2019

Gerald passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. He was survived by his wife, Apolonia, and his two great sons, Gerald Jr. (22) and Emil (20). Gerald worked for Emery Worldwide for more than 30 years and he was also a long time member of the Sailors Union of the Pacific.
Friends may attend the funeral visitation on February 22 at the Garden Chapel from 8:30-10 AM. A burial mass will be held at Saint Augustine Church at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow afterwards at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Celebration of Life will be at Fung Wong Restaurant at 2:30 pm.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019
