Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
1937 - 2019
Gerald Modena Obituary
Gerald (Jerry) Modena

6/24/1937-12/27/2019

Born and raised in San Francisco, Jerry graduated from Epiphany School '51 and Riordan High School '55 where he excelled in baseball and basketball. He served in the Army 1956-1958. Jerry was an Optician for 40 years and was an avid Giants, 49ers and Warriors fan. Longtime member of the Stonestown YMCA and member of Oddfellows Cal#1. Jerry will best be remembered for being such a nice guy.

Survived by loving wife, Mickey; twin sister, Patricia Hutchison; grandson, Tim Watkins (Julie); sister in law, Alma Modena; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by step-children: Pete (Tonia) and Terri (Bob); step-grandchildren: Allison (Randy), Melinda (Tim), Adam; great-granddaughter, Emily; brother in law, Peter Michelozzi (Betty); and many wonderful friends.

Jerry is predeceased by beloved wife, Diane; son, Michael; brother, Donald; parents: Josephine and Stephen; and his dog Rascal.

A Memorial service will be held on Monday, January 6th at 10:30 am at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City. Donations to preferred.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 3, 2020
