Gerald (Jerry) Modena
6/24/1937-12/27/2019Born and raised in San Francisco, Jerry graduated from Epiphany School '51 and Riordan High School '55 where he excelled in baseball and basketball. He served in the Army 1956-1958. Jerry was an Optician for 40 years and was an avid Giants, 49ers and Warriors fan. Longtime member of the Stonestown YMCA and member of Oddfellows Cal#1. Jerry will best be remembered for being such a nice guy.
Survived by loving wife, Mickey; twin sister, Patricia Hutchison; grandson, Tim Watkins (Julie); sister in law, Alma Modena; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by step-children: Pete (Tonia) and Terri (Bob); step-grandchildren: Allison (Randy), Melinda (Tim), Adam; great-granddaughter, Emily; brother in law, Peter Michelozzi (Betty); and many wonderful friends.
Jerry is predeceased by beloved wife, Diane; son, Michael; brother, Donald; parents: Josephine and Stephen; and his dog Rascal.
A Memorial service will be held on Monday, January 6th at 10:30 am at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City. Donations to preferred.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 3, 2020