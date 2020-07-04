1/1
Gerald O'Connor
1933 - 2020
Gerald Christopher O'Connor
January 3, 1933 – June 26, 2020
Lovingly known by family as "G", Gerald passed away peacefully at his home on June 26, 2020 at age 87. He has joined his son Glenn in Heaven. Survived & forever remembered by his beloved daughter Kim O'Connor Ruesga, son-in-law Javier, four grandchildren Cosette, Chase, Kianna and Skyler; daughter Catherine and grandchildren Taryn and Siobhan. Son of the late Dr. Gerald Brown O'Connor (founder of St Francis Bothin Burn Center) and the late Anita Creely. Brother to the late Katherine "Mitzi" Honegger, and late in-law Art Honegger. Uncle to four, and grand uncle to nieces and nephews. Proud Irish heritage: Grandson to the late John J. O'Connor, Sr. (founder of St Francis Hospital) and Natalie Brown; Edward J. Creely and Margaret Harrigan. A SF native, Gerald attended Madison Elementary, Grant Elementary, Lowell HS, CCSF. Graduated UCLA 1955 - BA Theatre Arts; Sociology minor. Married Connie Connor 1955. Enlisted in US Naval reserves, 1951; US Army, 3rd Armored Division, Field Service Company 1955-57. Earned LA State teaching credential 1957. Meaningful education career followed. Taught English, Reading, Drama at LA schools 1957-2003; Nogales HS 1963-2003. Theater experience: Edgewood Players, Valley Community Theater, Carousel and Melodyland Theaters. Volunteered at SF schools and attended Fromm Institute.
Will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma, CA at 2PM, July 7, 2020.
Memorial donations can be made to The O'Connor Memorial Endowment of the St. Francis Hospital, St Francis Bothin Burn Center or The American Cancer Society.




Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Service
02:00 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Green Street Mortuary
649 Green Street
San Francisco, CA 94133
4154335692
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
