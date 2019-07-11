Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald O'Donnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald O'Donnell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald O'Donnell Obituary
Gerald F. O'Donnell "Jerry"

Feb 14, 1921 - Jun 3, 2019

Mr. O'Donnell, who was a secondary school teacher and administrator served the Roman Catholic Diocese of Oakland for more than twenty years, passed away on June 3rd at Pacific Senior Living in Oakland.

As Associate Superintendent for Secondary Schools in the Diocese of Oakland, "Jerry" oversaw growing student bodies and the increased use of instructional media in the Catholic high schools of Contra Costa and Alameda County. In the 1960's he taught chemistry at Bishop O'Dowd High School in Oakland and Marin Catholic High School in Greenbrae.

Retired Bishop John S, Cummins taught with Jerry at O'Dowd and was his occasional skiing companion, The bishop recalled that Msgr. Pierce Donovan, who preceded Jerry as Associate Superintendent, brought him from the classroom into secondary school administration.

"I was always impressed by his erudition," said Patricia Geister, former Principal of Moreau Catholic High School in Hayward, "but he really came to life when talking about Velma and her love of cats." Jerry's wife, Velma Cecilia Canada, died in 2012.

Jerry was born on February 14, 1921 to Francis Edward O'Donnell and Ina Marie Linderman,. His three brothers, George (+3/7/89), Albert (+12/27/00), and Robert (+3/9/96), preceded him to death.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.