Gerald F. O'Donnell "Jerry" Feb 14, 1921 - Jun 3, 2019 Mr. O'Donnell, who was a secondary school teacher and administrator served the Roman Catholic Diocese of Oakland for more than twenty years, passed away on June 3rd at Pacific Senior Living in Oakland.



As Associate Superintendent for Secondary Schools in the Diocese of Oakland, "Jerry" oversaw growing student bodies and the increased use of instructional media in the Catholic high schools of Contra Costa and Alameda County. In the 1960's he taught chemistry at Bishop O'Dowd High School in Oakland and Marin Catholic High School in Greenbrae.



Retired Bishop John S, Cummins taught with Jerry at O'Dowd and was his occasional skiing companion, The bishop recalled that Msgr. Pierce Donovan, who preceded Jerry as Associate Superintendent, brought him from the classroom into secondary school administration.



"I was always impressed by his erudition," said Patricia Geister, former Principal of Moreau Catholic High School in Hayward, "but he really came to life when talking about Velma and her love of cats." Jerry's wife, Velma Cecilia Canada, died in 2012.



Jerry was born on February 14, 1921 to Francis Edward O'Donnell and Ina Marie Linderman,. His three brothers, George (+3/7/89), Albert (+12/27/00), and Robert (+3/9/96), preceded him to death.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 14, 2019