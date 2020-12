Gerald Plotkin1934-2020Gerald H. Plotkin, aka Jerry Layne, passed away in San Francisco with his cherished partner, Dina, by his side on December 2nd. Beloved son of the late Maxwell and Dora Plotkin, Gerald was a Native San Franciscan and was the proud owner of Layne's Jewelers. He is survived by the love of his life, his partner of twenty years, Dina Barauskas.Due to Covid, private services were held at Eternal Home Cemetery. Donations can be made to your favorite charity