Gerald "Jerry" Sullivan
August 28,1937 - March 15, 2020Gerald "Jerry" Sullivan, Age 82, passed away peacefully at his home in Rocklin, California, on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Born in San Francisco's Noe Valley to Jeremiah and Hanoria Sullivan, he attended St. Phillips School, Riordan High School and USF. Jerry and his wife of 48 years Rochelle (deceased) loved to travel, entertain, and spend time with friends and family. Jerry was a lifelong educator for the San Francisco Unified School District for over 30 years where he had a positive influence in the lives of his colleagues and students. Known affectionately as "Himself," he possessed an unmatched zest for life, an unconditional love for others, and an infectious laugh. Above all else, he was a man who loved his family so very much and was truly one of the last "good guys!" Jerry is survived by his brother, James, four children, Jim, Jerry, Marie and Margaret, 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A memorial service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude or .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 22 to Mar. 29, 2020