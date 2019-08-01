Home

Geraldine Rae Bell

May 23, 1930 - July 25, 2019

Geraldine 'Geri' Rae Bell (Ninnis) passed away after a brief & unexpected illness. She is survived by 2 nephews William (Bradley) Ninnis & David Ninnis, along with many dear old & new friends; some known since grade school.

She had a vibrant zest for life. Geri enjoyed traveling, arts/culture, education, gardening, live music, & just having fun. She belonged to many social clubs & lived an active & abundant life. She loved animals, & had many Chihuahuas over the years.

We will truly miss Geri's unique, generous & fun-loving spirit. Memorial Services will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park on 8/2/19 @10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Muttville Senior Dog Rescue.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 2, 2019
