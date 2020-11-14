Geraldine Gillette Earp

February 16, 1920 - November 7, 2020

Three months short of celebrating her 101st birthday, on Saturday, November 7, 2020, Geraldine, better known as "Geri", died peacefully in her Coventry Place residence since 2011, receiving special care and support as a victim of Alzheimers Dementia.



Geri was born and raised in Des Arc, Arkansas. While attending Shorter College in Little Rock, she met her future husband George Purdom. On June 28, 1937 they married and moved to California. California offered employment opportunities and Geri convinced Papa Charlie, a carpenter and his wife Emma to move to San Francisco, along with siblings William, Roscoe, Edythe, Gladys, Harold and Maxwell.



The Gillettes were a loving, spiritually oriented family of individual thinkers and soon joined local churches. Geri worked as a Secretary at Third Baptist and later joined Jones United Methodist Church. Socially active in the church and her community, she informally counseled youth and adults, encouraged religious development and civic involvement. She continued to lovingly raise Larry Purdom after she and George divorced in the late '40s.



Geri and Garland Earp, long time active member and Deacon of Third Baptist Church, married in 1959. Both were community activists, business oriented, and liked good food.

Recognizing the value of formal education, Geri enrolled in the Univ. of California School of Social Welfare, specializing in gerontology, and received her MSW degree in 1973. She worked with seniors at Laguna Honda Hospital, Mount Zion Hospital, SF Dept. of Human Services, Bethany Senior Housing, and the SF Home Health Agency, among others. She served on the boards of directors of the Institute on Aging, the Oceanside Merced Ingleside Neighbors in Action, and the Senior Action Network.She was a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and an officer in the Order of the Eastern Star. She received the Jefferson Award in 2007 in recognition of her extraordinary community contributions.



Geri was a dreamer who worked to make her dreams come true. She travelled extensively, including a tour of West Africa with the San Francisco-Abidjan Sister City Committee, and frequent visits to family in the South and East. She practiced frugality and fiscal responsibility, invested in people as well as property and enjoyed today while preparing for tomorrow. These actions enabled her and Garland to retire when ready. Garland preceded her in death, passing peacefully in 2010.



Gentle yet feisty, assertive yet independent, elegant yet worldly, Geri's influence on others is immeasurable, yet appreciated.



Immediate Bay Area family mourning Geri's departure include her youngest brother Maxwell Gillette and his wife Frankie; recently deceased brother Roscoe's son Ronald Gillette; deceased sister Gladys' children Bertram and wife Carol Thomas; Bragerdine Busby; Edythe Linda Thomas and son Antoine Eugene, II; and Darryl, Linda and Kristina Thomas.



For information re a memorial service, email earptrust@gmail.com or telephone any of the above named relatives.





