Geraldine Kott
March 24, 1922 - December 11, 2019Geraldine Anne Fassbender Kott passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening December 11, 2019 at the age of 97, surrounded by family and friends.
On March 24, 1922 Gerry was born in the Upper Michigan Delta County town of Escanaba, on picturesque Lake Michigan. She was the middle of 3 children, Mark and Carl Jr., her siblings who precede her in death.
Her parents Carl Sr. and Alverna raised her to be a loving, caring daughter growing up in Escanaba. She worked hard at her studies through high school, eventually moving to pursue a trade school education in Detroit where she was hired as a secretary for the General Motors Corporation.
She decided to come west to California for more opportunities. Soon after arriving in San Francisco she secured employment working at the offices of fruit and produce distributor, Mendelson-Zeller Company.
While living at the Salvation Army's Evangeline Residence in San Francisco, she met the love of her life, Harry. A year later in 1950 they were married at old St. Mary's Cathedral.
After 3 years, moving south to Burlingame they bought a home to raise 3 children. She was a devoted mother who truly loved her home and family. Her greatest pleasures were the company of her family, entertaining, cooking, enjoying her spotless home, her flowering plants and the wild birds that visited the yard.
She also found satisfying volunteer work at Catholic Charities Auxiliary where she became President for a time, and later on joined the many social activities of the Burlingame Senior Citizens Organization, and the St. Catherine's Siena Club.
She is survived by her 3 children, Karen, Mary Beth and Mark, as well as a niece and several nephews.
A private family service was held on Friday, December 20, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 1310 Bayswater Ave., Burlingame, CA 94010.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 22, 2019