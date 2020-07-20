Geraldine Simkalo

Geraldine A. Simkalo

October 2, 1929 - July 8, 2020

Geraldine A. Simkalo passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020, at the age of 90. She is survived by her loving family, son Jim (Karen), daughter Laurie, grandchildren Nick, Thomas, Jenna (Shawn), Christopher (Megan), Tyler (Angela), great grandchildren Christopher, Sophia, and Olivia. Richard (Dick), her husband of almost 67 years, passed away May, 2019.

Gerry with a "G" was born on October 2, 1929, to William and Emma Wolff, in Bronx, New York. In 1951, she married Richard Simkalo, the love of her life. During the first year of their marriage, Dick was sent to the Korean War. After the war Dick and Gerry settled in Roslyn, New York, where they welcomed their children Jim and Laurie. In 1972 the family moved west to Belevedere, CA where Dick began his successful career in real estate and Gerry embraced the California lifestyle.

Gerry loved travel, good food and entertaining. She had incredible taste. Gerry's home decor and personal style were impeccable. She was a fabulous cook and baker and her needlepoint was extraordinary. She enjoyed tennis, golf and skiing. When she turned 80 she decided to go skydiving. Nothing made her happier then seeing her friends and family gathered around the dinner table eating good food, laughing, and telling stories. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and many friends. A celebration of her life will be held when circumstances permit.



