Geraldine V. KirtleyGeraldine V. Kirtley passed away September 19, 2019, at home in her native San Francisco. Geri was born, September 17, 1930. Daughter of the late Geraldo and Elvira Lucciarini; beloved wife of the late Gerald Kirtley; loving mother of Michael (Brenda) and the late Jeffery Kirtley; dear sister of the late Clara Micheli; loving Nonna of Danny and Matt Kirtley; aunt of Robert (Edyth) Micheli; grand-aunt of Jill and Janine.
Geri grew up in North Beach. She graduated from Galileo High School. A long time member and volunteer for 21 years at Doelger Senior Center, Daly City. Private family service were held at Italian Cemetery, Colma. Donations in Geri's memory to the Doelger Senior Center, 101 Lake Merced Blvd, Daly City, CA 94015.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019