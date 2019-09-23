San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Kirtley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine V. Kirtley


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Geraldine V. Kirtley Obituary
Geraldine V. Kirtley

Geraldine V. Kirtley passed away September 19, 2019, at home in her native San Francisco. Geri was born, September 17, 1930. Daughter of the late Geraldo and Elvira Lucciarini; beloved wife of the late Gerald Kirtley; loving mother of Michael (Brenda) and the late Jeffery Kirtley; dear sister of the late Clara Micheli; loving Nonna of Danny and Matt Kirtley; aunt of Robert (Edyth) Micheli; grand-aunt of Jill and Janine.
Geri grew up in North Beach. She graduated from Galileo High School. A long time member and volunteer for 21 years at Doelger Senior Center, Daly City. Private family service were held at Italian Cemetery, Colma. Donations in Geri's memory to the Doelger Senior Center, 101 Lake Merced Blvd, Daly City, CA 94015.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now