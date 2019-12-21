|
Gerard Alan Blaufarb
May 31, 1928 - September 1, 2019Gerard Alan Blaufarb passed away on September 1, 2019, at the age of 91. Born in New York City in 1928, he grew up in Hell's Kitchen (Chelsea) with his older sister, and mother, who ran a grocery store at the corner of 10th Avenue and 24th Street. In 1934, his father Joseph died in a horrific 10th Avenue train accident. From these hardscrabble beginnings, Gerard carried on to find success in all aspects of his life—from his professional pursuits to building a loving family and large circle of admiring friends.
Gerard showed great promise in math and science as a young student, such that his junior high school teacher encouraged him to apply to prestigious Stuyvesant High School, known for its academically gifted student body and emphasis on science education.
Gerard graduated from Stuyvesant in 1945, then attended Cornell University. In 1946 he enlisted in the US Navy. Serving for two years as a pharmacist's mate, he treated returning service members injured in World War II. In 1948 he entered the University of Colorado, Boulder, under the GI Bill. After completing his chemistry degree in 1952, he enrolled in the University of Colorado's master's chemistry program. Later that year, he enrolled in University of Colorado Law School, focusing on patent law, graduating in 1955.
While attending law school, Gerard met his future wife, Mardell. They married in 1955. Upon Gerard's law school graduation, the couple moved to Alexandria, Virginia, for Gerard's new job at the US Patent Office in Washington, DC. In 1957, their son, Jonathan, was born. In 1959 the family moved to Kalamazoo, Michigan, where Gerard worked for Upjohn Pharmaceuticals. Ross, their second son, was born in 1960. In 1966, Gerard accepted a patent job with Syntex Pharmaceuticals in Palo Alto, California. The Blaufarb family moved to nearby Los Altos, California.
Gerard worked for 27 years at Syntex, retiring in 1993. Gerard was respected for his technical contributions to the company and renowned for his engaging personality and wry sense of humor. He transitioned from patent law to international licensing executive roles. A member of the Licensing Executives Society (LES), Gerard (and Mardell) attended many national and international events. Gerard mentored younger colleagues, providing them with legal and scientific knowledge and encouragement. He ran numerous marathons and relay races on Syntex's running team. From 1993 through 2014, Gerard worked as an expert witness for various corporate clients. Later in life, he took up tap dancing and entertained family and friends with his rendition of "Yankee Doodle Dandy."
Gerard's surviving relatives include his sons, Jonathan and Ross; his nephew and niece, Marc Stern and Erica Stern; grandchildren Ali and Nicky Blaufarb; and great-grandchildren Theodore and Josephine Mardell Wilkinson, and Delilah Sue O'Callaghan. His wonderful wife, Mardell, passed away in 2016.
Per Gerard's wishes, there will be no formal services.
