Gerardo "Gerry" Socco
March 15, 1949 - January 15, 2020Gerardo Jacob Socco Jr.'s favorite book was "The Little Prince" by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. He is our shining Prince - a traveler among the stars, who taught us to value the ephemeral nature of a rose, to question despotic rulers, to tend to our little planet and that "One sees clearly only with the heart. Anything essential is invisible to the eyes."
He was born to Gerardo Socco Sr (Dinalupihan, Bataan) and Josefa Jacob Socco (Hagonoy, Bulacan) on March 15, 1949. He was their first son and brother to Norma Socco, Josefeda Socco, Godofredo Socco, Soccoro Socco and Josefina Galang. He went to Malate High School and Mapua Institute of Technology – serving as editor of the school newspaper and member of the College Editors Guild of the Philippines.
"The time for action is now. It's never too late to do something."
Gerry dared to struggle against the fascism of his day in the 1970 First Quarter Storm of student activists resisting the Marcos dictatorship. As a leader of Kabataang Makabayan – Metro Manila, he went underground as an organizer fearing the "salvaging" of his kasamas/comrades. On September 21, 1972, he was taken in the night and became a political prisoner until April 1973. He continued to fight for human rights as a speaker for Amnesty International.
"It's the time you spent on your rose that makes your rose so important."
Tagalog people are known to be proud, tenacious and romantic. When Gerry met Chet, she set his heart ablaze. He'd send one hundred balloons to her work & filled every room she moved in with roses. They swiftly met, fell in love, got married & began a family for love in Martial Law made one brave. In 1985, Gerry immigrated to the U.S. and built community working at the California Academy of Sciences where he helped found the first Filipino Heritage Day, at St. Augustine as a Eucharistic Minister and Knight of Columbus, and serving the community through the Daly City Jaycees (past President), San Bruno Rotary (past President), Master Mason of Francis Drake Lodge, Columbia Brotherhood, Alpha Phi Omega, Asiya Shriners, Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, York Rite, Royal Arch Mason and the Chinese Acacia Club.
"For some, who are travelers, the stars are guides."
Known as "Kuya Gerry", "Tito Gerry" and "Ka Gerry", he gathered folks for camping trips and jam sessions into the night with the many jazz bands he played drums/percussion in. He opened up his home as respite to many weary travelers to his beloved San Francisco.
On January 15, 2020, on their 39th anniversary with his wife, Gerry Socco passed away peacefully surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife Chet, daughter Rossa Katrina, grand-daughter Tala, son Gerard (III),, daughter-in-law Ally, & dog Kiba. The viewing/tribute is on January 30, 2020 from 4pm-9pm in the Tiffany Chapel of Cypress Lawn Funeral Home, 1370 El Camino Real, Colma. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am January 31, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in So. San Francisco.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020