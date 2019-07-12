Gerri Holt Grossmann May 31, 1966 – July 1, 2019 It is with a heavy heart that the family of Gerri Holt Grossmann announces she passed from this world into a more peaceful place on Monday July 1, 2019. Gerri was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on May 31, 1966 to loving parents Deanna Elliott Holt Montgomery and Billy Earl Holt. She was also very close to her grandparents, Geraldine and Mose Holt, who helped raise her during her early years, and Annette and Milton Elliott.

At age 13 Gerri moved to Seattle, WA with her father, where she completed her secondary school years. She graduated from the University of Washington with a B.A. in Business Administration and Accounting. Her career began at Deloitte & Touche in Seattle. She then worked for CBS in New York before moving to San Francisco in 1992 where she joined Bank of America. In 1996 she was hired by Robertson, Stephens as the Controller of its private equity group, and then was part of the management team that spun off to form Crosslink Capital in 1998. Gerri served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Compliance Officer of Crosslink for ten years, then joined Parthenon Capital in 2008, serving as its CFO and CCO for nine years.

Gerri was a Committee Member for the San Francisco chapter of the Joyful Heart Foundation, served as the Treasurer for the Parents' Associations of the Cathedral School for Boys (2012-14) and the Katherine Delmar Burke School (2015-17), and was a volunteer for the SPCA Animal Assisted Therapy Program for children and the elderly.

Gerri was a loving person to her family and all who knew her. Her smile, genuine love, graciousness and warm-hearted affection towards everyone she knew will be greatly missed but never forgotten.

Gerri leaves behind her loving husband, Steve; her children, Charlie and Ava, whom she loved very much; her stepmother of 40 years, Linda Holt; her stepsister, Lori Knight, and her family; as well as her loyal Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Pippi.

Gerri's ashes will be scattered in Hawaii, San Francisco Bay, and with her father in Tucson, AZ. A celebration of Gerri's life will be held in San Francisco later this summer. Donations in her memory can be made to the Joyful Heart Foundation (http://www.joyfulheartfoundation.org/). Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from July 13 to July 17, 2019