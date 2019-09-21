|
|
Gerri Holt Grossmann
May 31, 1966 – July 1, 2019Gerri Holt Grossmann passed from this world into a more peaceful place on Monday July 1, 2019.
Gerri was a loving person to her family and all who knew her. Her smile, genuine love, graciousness and warm-hearted affection towards everyone she knew will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Gerri leaves behind her loving husband, Steve; her children, Charlie and Ava, whom she loved very much; her stepmother of over 40 years, Linda Holt; her stepsister, Lori Knight, and her family, many other family members; and her loyal Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Pippi.
Gerri's ashes were scattered in Hawaii in August. A celebration of Gerri's life will be held in San Francisco on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Presidio Officer's Club, 50 Moraga Ave, San Francisco, CA 94129 from 2-4p.m. Family and Friends are invited to share in the memories of her life.
Donations in her memory can be made to the Joyful Heart Foundation http://www.joyfulheartfoundation.org.
Assisted by Monte's
Chapel of the Hills,
San Anselmo
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019