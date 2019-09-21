Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monte's Chapel Of The Hills
330 Red Hill Ave
San Anselmo, CA 94960
(415) 453-8440
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerri Grossmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerri Grossmann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerri Grossmann Obituary
Gerri Holt Grossmann

May 31, 1966 – July 1, 2019

Gerri Holt Grossmann passed from this world into a more peaceful place on Monday July 1, 2019.
Gerri was a loving person to her family and all who knew her. Her smile, genuine love, graciousness and warm-hearted affection towards everyone she knew will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Gerri leaves behind her loving husband, Steve; her children, Charlie and Ava, whom she loved very much; her stepmother of over 40 years, Linda Holt; her stepsister, Lori Knight, and her family, many other family members; and her loyal Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Pippi.
Gerri's ashes were scattered in Hawaii in August. A celebration of Gerri's life will be held in San Francisco on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Presidio Officer's Club, 50 Moraga Ave, San Francisco, CA 94129 from 2-4p.m. Family and Friends are invited to share in the memories of her life.
Donations in her memory can be made to the Joyful Heart Foundation http://www.joyfulheartfoundation.org.
Assisted by Monte's
Chapel of the Hills,
San Anselmo
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerri's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monte's Chapel Of The Hills
Download Now