Gerry Belling

Gerry BellingJanuary 1931 - September 2020Gerry "GG" Belling, wife of the late Kenneth Belling, daughter of Frances and George Bakar, and mother to Lori Moran, Keith Belling and Phil Belling, passed away at the age of 89 on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Gerry was born in Petaluma and raised on her parents "chicken ranch" with her sister Marilyn, and cousins Gerson and Bobbie, before moving to attend UC Berkeley, where she met and married Kenny, the love of her life who passed away in 1973. GG raised her family in Piedmont, and has called San Francisco home since 1986.GG will be lovingly remembered for her infectious smile, laugh and sense of humor that she managed to keep even during the most difficult times. Her kindness and compassion radiated to everybody around her and she was always there to lend a helping hand for her family and friends. GG had no greater pleasure than spending time with her growing family. She spent countless hours capturing and collecting her favorite photos and mementos to create extraordinary, personalized albums so that her family would be able to continue to cherish her lifetime of memories.Antiques and art were among her greatest passions, and she and her late husband Kenny started the Neighborhood, a popular antique and gift shop in the Piedmont area before his passing. She continued to run the shop until 1986, affording her the opportunity to turn her keen eye for style and love for shopping into a business. She especially enjoyed annual buying trips to London, the English countryside and Paris, often accompanied by her children and closest friends. After moving to San Francisco, she enjoyed being actively involved with the SF Museum of Modern Art.GG is survived by her three children and spouses, Lori and Bob Moran, Keith Belling, Phil and Shelley Belling, and her 4 grandchildren and spouses, Katie, Jeff and Erin, Blair and Charlie, and Charlotte, and 2 great grandchildren Tanner and Lyla. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and her sister and spouse, Marilyn and Izzy Pivnick. Thank you to Jovie, Remy and Grace for all your love and support of GG through the years.In lieu of flowers, donations in GG's memory can be made to support the Memory and Aging Center and neurological work of Dr. William Seeley through the "UCSF Foundation". Please note that the purpose is to support B2781, Dr. Seeley's Work. PO Box 45339, San Francisco, CA 94145-0339. If you have any questions, please call (877) 499-8273.