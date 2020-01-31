|
|
Gerry DornGerry Dorn passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020 at the age of 74 after a short, courageous battle with cancer. Gerry was born in San Francisco, the second of seven children of the late Walter and Bernadette Dorn. Beloved brother of Matt (deceased) (Shelia), Laurie, Dennis (Carla), Michelle (Tom), Brian (Alison) and Tim (Jeanie). Loved by his cousins,sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. He was a caring uncle to 27 nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.Gerry attended Serra High School, was an Army veteran, owner of Serra Coffee in Daly City and a painting contractor.
Gerry was a true "River Rat" spending his summers as a child and teenager on Rio Nido beach. He was an avid traveler who experienced many parts of the world, including extensive travel in Mexico and South America with his cousin Mark. He also traveled to France multiple times and had a love for the city of Paris. Later, Gerry found a special place in his heart for Thailand where he had friends from the states and met many new friends in his yearly visits.
If you worked for, or with, Gerry, there was only one way: "Gerry's way". He was a true friend and mentor to many people both old and young. If you had time to spare and a passion for listening, he was always had a story to tell.
He will be truly missed by his family and friends. Please join our family to celebrate Gerry's life on Sunday, February 9th at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City at 1:30pm. A reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Gerry's memory to the or to the G02 Foundation for Lung Cancer in San Carlos, CA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020