Gertrude Latzko

Gertrude "Trudy" Latzko
Gertrude "Trudy" Latzko, 93, died on May 31, 2020 at her home in San Francisco, CA. Trudy was born in Monticello, NY and completed a nursing degree from Syracuse University in 1946. She is survived by her brother Norman Horowitz of Round Rock, TX, her children Bill Latzko of Atlanta, GA, and Donna Dobkin of Bend, OR. Her son, Dennis Latzko, of Krefeld, Germany died in 2017. She had 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, all of whom she loved fiercely and took great joy in being with them and following their lives.
Trudy was ahead of her times in many ways. As a divorced woman in 1969, she went back to school to earn a Masters degree in Psychology and had a long career as an educator and trainer of those serving infants and young children with special needs. She made her home in San Francisco in the 1970's and loved the vibrancy of the city. She supported numerous liberal causes throughout her life and was an active anti-war protestor, a devotee of MSNBC, closely followed current affairs, and made frequent financial contributions to local and national campaigns that represented progressive causes.
Trudy spent 10 years living in Watertown, MA where she worked and enjoyed hosting her family in her large Victorian and taking them on trips to Cape Cod during the summers. She stayed on the East Coast until retiring in 1996 when she returned to her home in San Francisco.
Trudy was always up for something fun. Trudy was a life long avid reader and enjoyed the book club she formed a decade ago from a craigslist ad she posted in SF and also participated in a monthly epicurean club she and close friends formed. She often traveled to Europe to visit her sons and daughter when each of them lived there and loved attending various cultural events wherever she was.
Trudy was a fiercely independent single woman with a strong voice and a great sense of humor. She loved being in charge of her own finances and generously shared her financial acumen with family and friends. In spite of strong opinions she was always a huge advocate and supporter of her children's ambitions and decisions, rarely passing judgment or giving unwanted advice. She lived her life in exactly the way she wished, never looked back and found great comfort in being able to remain in her home during her waning years.
Anyone interested in making a donation in memory of Trudy can do so at www.emilyslist.org an organization supporting the election of pro-choice Democratic women.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.