Gianni Speranzini
Gianni passed away peacefully in his home Thanksgiving morning, November 26, 2020 from gastric cancer. Gianni was born in Pergola, Italy on June 24, 1939. Preceded in death by his mother, Caterina (Celi) Speranzini, his father, Savino Speranzini, his sisters Gina Casoli, Merope Lucesole, Luisa Speranzini, and his brother Agostino Speranzini. Gianni is survived by his sister Sesta (Louis)Tosti, niece Sandy (Loy) Linebarger, nephew Ken Tosti (David O'Keefe), niece in Italy, Liviana (Massimo) Burini as well as many grand nieces and grand nephews.
As a young boy at the age of 8 Gianni fell in love with the game of soccer when he was taken to a youth game by his brother's friend. At 12 years old he played on a semi-pro team in Pergola and at 18 played with the Town Team.
Gianni served in the Italian army for 18 months and shortly after moved to America. He continued to play soccer on several different teams. On October 1968 he broke his arm during a soccer practice and was unable to play for 2-3 years. That didn't stop him , some of the teams he played on were the Sons of Italy, SF Athletic Club and US Italia.
Gianni worked in Construction as a skilled carpenter. He worked for the Nibbi Brothers and other Italian contractors working in residential and commercial buildings.
Gianni was a full member of the Marche Club of SF where he met some of his first and lifelong friends. He enjoyed the monthly stag dinners, holiday parties, playing cards, and a "bicchiere di vino" ( a glass of wine) with his friends. He was also a member of the Crocker Amazon Bocce Ball Club. He enjoyed reading mysteries, red Ferrari's, growing tomatoes and green beans in his yard and was a fantastic cook.
Gianni's smile, humor, contagious laughter, and storytelling will be deeply missed by all. Throughout his life his passion for sports continued. He had season tickets to 49er football games and attended 2 Super Bowls. Soccer was his passion. He would watch soccer on TV and would not want to miss the Italian teams playing especially when his favorite team, Juventus, played. Gianni has said more than once that "Soccer is the greatest love in his life".
Special thanks to Dr. Schmulbach, Kaiser Hospice nurse Tricia, and the 2 wonderful caregivers, Eliza and Paul for the loving and compassionate care given to Gianni.
A private invitation only funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 9th at St. Elizabeth's Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
or a charity of your choice
.