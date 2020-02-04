|
Gillian Arnold
July 2, 1943 - January 30, 2020Gillian Diane Frances Arnold, née Marchant, sadly passed away on January 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband Richard, sons Leon and David, daughter Karen, and two grandchildren; also her brother, Robert, and an extended family of nephews and in-laws will miss her greatly.
A patriotic daughter of Wales and Welsh ruby enthusiast, Gill was born in Cardiff to Alfred and Miriam Marchant. Her administrative talents led to her being the first woman at IBM UK to be promoted above the level of secretary. In 1990, she moved with her husband and younger children to the Bay Area, where she undertook a life of dedicated legal work and generous volunteerism.
Gill was a passionate volunteer who gave a great deal of herself to others in need. She was a volunteer for Duveneck Elementary School and Palo Alto High School, a tireless leader for the Sandhill Challenge, and the President of the Association for Senior Day Health (ASDH). Gill cared deeply for young people, acting as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), volunteering in Project Change for incarcerated youth, and serving as President of the Auxiliary of CASA of San Mateo County. Whether it was fundraising, organizing Board meetings, or visiting a sick friend, Gill was always there to help others with her upbeat spirit, lyrical Welsh voice, and great sense of humor.
Gill was a treasured legal secretary at Venture Law Group, Heller Ehrman, and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, where her unfailingly positive attitude and attention to detail helped legal teams to shepherd many start-ups that are now globally known.
Gill was an avid, talented quilter and member of the Peninsula Quilters Guild. She was also an enthusiastic bridge player who played for the company of her friends and love of the game. Gill will be greatly missed by all of her family and circle of friends in the US and the UK.
A funeral service will be celebrated at 11am on February 9, 2020, at Skylawn Funeral Home in San Mateo at the summit of Highway 92 (650-227-3142), with a reception to follow at Skylawn starting at 12:30pm. Donations in Gill's memory may be made to CASA of San Mateo County.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2020