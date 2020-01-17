San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Gina K. Sanfilippo


1973 - 2019
Gina K. Sanfilippo Obituary
Gina K. Sanfilippo

June 3, 1973 - December 23, 2019

Gina K. Sanfilippo, beloved daughter, sister, aunt & friend, passed away unexpectedly, in her sleep, December 21,2019, at home. Gina is survived by her parents, Karen Baxter and Tom Sanfilippo, her step-dad, Scott Baxter, her sister, Michelle, nephews Dylan, Evan and Stevie, niece Mary and extended family and friends. She is predeceased by her loving brother, Donny.
Born in Burlingame, CA., June 3, 1973, Gina attended St. Matt's, Borel and Aragon High School in San Mateo, graduating cum laude from Santa Clara University, in 2003, with a B.A. in Ancient Studies. A dynamic self-starter, she pursued a career as a Real Estate Broker in San Mateo County.
Gina will be remembered for her optimistic spirit, her boundless exuberance for learning, her devotion to her faithful dog, Josie, and her charming ability to accept people just as they were. Always aspiring to reach the stars, Gina's bright light shines on in our hearts.
A private service will be held.

Remembrances can be made to Muttville Senior Dog Rescue, PO Box 410207, San Francisco, CA 94141.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020
