Gino Bava Died peacefully at home on Monday, June 10.

Gino was born to the late Luigi and Gemma Bava in San Francisco on January 29, 1924. He grew up in the Mission District and graduated from Mission High School. There he played basketball and was known as "Buckets" Bava and made All City and was inducted into the Hall of Fame. He served in the Army Air Corps from 1942-1946.

After World War II he started his own soft drink distributorship, Bava Distributing. Shasta Beverages was his biggest seller, which helped make his business very successful. He served many supermarkets, restaurants and other accounts in San Francisco.

In 1948, he married his beloved (late) wife Doris Lorraine Bava. They resided in San Francisco until 1964 when they relocated to Millbrae to raise a family. Gino is survived by 3 daughters, Laurine (John) Prinvale, Charlene (Ed) Bava and Valerie (Randy) Gibbs and 4 grandchildren Michelle Prinvale, Michael (Charlene) Gibbs, Nicole (Tony) Contreras, Melissa (Erik) Meerjans and one great granddaughter, Maya Gibbs, who all lovingly referred to him as "Nonno".

Gino had a fabulous sense of humor and loved music, dancing and gathering with his friends at many of his social clubs including the Peninsula Italian American Social Club, Millbrae Lions Club, South San Francisco Elks Club, Burlingame Italian Catholic Federation and the Native Sons.

The family especially wishes to thank Gino's loving caregiver Norma for her outstanding care and support to both Gino and Doris throughout the years. She is part of the family. Additional thanks are also offered to the staff at Sutter Hospice for all their support.

Family and friends may visit on Friday, June 14, 2019 after 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, El Camino Real at 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae, with a Vigil Service beginning at 7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Saint Dunstan Catholic Church, 1133 Broadway in Millbrae. Committal will be at a later date at the Italian Cemetery in Colma.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to at or to a .





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary