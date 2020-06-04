Gino Laiolo



Gino Laiolo, 88 years old, passed away peacefully at home. Born to Colombo and Angela Laiolo. Raised in San Francisco. Resident of San Mateo County for 50+ years. Graduate of Twin Peaks Elementary School, Grattan, Poly High School and University of San Francisco.



Served in Germany during Korean War with the 1st Infantry Division ('54-'55). Worked for State Compensation Insurance Fund for 40+ years.



Married to his "Calabrese Cutie," Maryanne, for 47 years. Father to Terri, Marta, Lisa, David and Antoinette. He also has four grandsons- Eliah, Gino, Gianni and Aaron, four great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.



Avid fan of steam trains and the San Francisco Seals.



Thank you Gino for all of the love and laughter you shared with us and all the memories.



Memorial service to be held at a later date.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store